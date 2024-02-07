AEI Capital Group’S Strategic Investment Ignites Growth For TGH Ltd In Southeast Asia’S Social Commerce Landscape

(MENAFN- GetNews)

AEI Capital Group, a leading private equity investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, is pleased to announce a significant strategic investment up to

HKD 30 million in TGH Ltd. This strategic move marks AEI Capital Group's commitment to driving the growth of TGH Ltd as it embarks on a privatisation financing round and Series A round at a robust USD 490 million valuation.

TGH Ltd, the burgeoning holding company

having 2 flagship

subsidiaries operating a fast-growing D2C

social commerce platform and a regional

rewards social commerce platform focused in Asia, is poised for transformation and expansion under the strategic financial backing of AEI Capital Group. The investment is strategically aimed at catalysing TGH Ltd's subsidiaries evolution into the next unicorn in Southeast Asia over the next 12-24 months.

"This investment represents our strong belief in the potential of TGH Ltd and its pivotal role in shaping the future of social commerce in Southeast Asia and Greater China region. We are excited to contribute approximately HKD 30 million to support the privatisation financing round and Series A round, valuing TGH Ltd at USD 490 million. Our vision is to nurture TGH Ltd.'s subsidiaries into the next unicorn, driving innovation and growth in the dynamic Southeast Asian market," said John Tan,

the Chairman of AEI Capital Group.

The infusion of capital will enable TGH Ltd to accelerate its expansion plans, enhance technological capabilities, and capture a larger market share in the ever-evolving social commerce landscape. AEI Capital Group's strategic investment underscores its confidence in TGH Ltd.'s leadership, business model, and the potential for creating substantial value in the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market.

AEI's investment comes at a crucial juncture for TGH Ltd, positioning the subsidiaries for significant strides in its journey towards becoming a unicorn in the region. The collaboration between AEI Capital Group and TGH Ltd is expected to yield synergies that will fuel innovation, strengthen market presence, and generate positive economic impact.

About AEI Capital Group:

AEI Capital Group is a prominent growth equity investment firm with groupwide AUM exceeding USD500 million dedicated to identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses for sustainable growth. With a focus on strategic investments in both the private and public equity space, AEI Capital Group aims to contribute to the development of innovative enterprises that drive positive change in their respective industries.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to AEI Capital Group's investment in TGH Ltd. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AEI Capital Group does not undertake any obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.

Media Contact

Company Name: TGH Ltd

Contact Person: Shaelyn Moo

Email: Send Email

Phone: +60162810180

Country: United States

Website:

