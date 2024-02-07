Seattle Gummy Company Joins Forces With Russ Reinbolt For Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra

(MENAFN- GetNews) Russ Reinbolt prepares to embark on a demanding 300-mile subzero challenge with Seattle Gummy Company as his trusted nutrition partner.

Renowned Emergency Room (ER) Doctor and accomplished ultra runner, Dr. Russ Reinbolt is set to conquer the Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra, a grueling 300-mile subzero race from February 4th through 12th. Sponsored by Seattle Gummy Company, this enduring partnership underscores the critical role of nutrition in athletic success.

Embodying unwavering determination, Russ Reinbolt prepares for the Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra, highlighting his commitment to pushing human limits. SGC's Performance Gummies , trusted by Russ over the years, provide essential nutrition for extreme endurance. Endorsing the gummy supplements goes beyond sponsorship for Russ; it signifies a strong belief in the product's efficacy in supporting athletes during their most intense pursuits.

As Russ faces the Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra, SGC's Performance Gummies will be his reliable source of energy and endurance. But he'll find his sharpest edge with SGC's Mocca Shot Energy Gummies . Part performance gummy, part magic, Russ uses these highly concentrated caffeine gummies to overcome the mental fatigue that many endurance athletes find tougher to overcome than physical exhaustion. Russ says,“The mocha shots are my secret weapon when I'm beat to a pulp. They resurrect me like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”

Russ Reinbolt's extreme expedition is a testament to human determination and a showcase of the tangible benefits of nutritional supplementation for exercise. This partnership exemplifies the powerful combination of nutritional support and the relentless pursuit of athletic excellence.

Those interested in tuning into the Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra and tracking Russ Reinbolt's successful journey can view the live tracking directly on the website.

About the Company:

Seattle Gummy Company

is a science-based and performance-driven company that takes immense pride in providing a range of innovative chewable gummy formulations. These gummies were developed by their in-house Ph.D. research scientists, who designed them to give the best health benefits at an affordable price. Their wide selection of products, each made with premium, high-quality ingredients, are vegan, non-GMO, all-natural, and made in the USA. They combine Traditional Chinese Medicine with the latest science to ensure all products provide the maximum results for every customer.



