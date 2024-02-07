Blair Kaplan Venables Selected As Top Grief And Resilience Expert Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Blair Kaplan Venables, CEO of Blair Kaplan Communications and Founder of The Global Resilience Project, was recently selected as Top Grief and Resilience Expert of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala during the year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over 15 years of exceptional experience in the industry, Blair has certainly proven herself a seasoned and trusted expert in the communications and PR field.

Blair Kaplan Communications is a public relations and social media marketing firm situated in British Columbia. Mrs. Kaplan Venables caters to customers in many industries, such as global wellness, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses. She is the creator of the Social Media Empowerment Pillars and has assisted her clients in rapidly increasing their follower count to tens of thousands within a single month, as well as achieving integrated marketing accolades and other accomplishments.

Blair has delivered speeches on international stages, and her specialized knowledge has been shown on prominent media platforms such as Forbes, CBC Radio, Entrepreneur, and Thrive Global. Blair is a very successful author with worldwide acclaim who has just released her second book from The Global Resilience Project. Blair serves as the co-host of the Radical Resilience podcast. Her Navigating Grief Framework helps high performers who are experiencing grief of any kind, and she specializes in helping people strengthen their resilience muscles based on neuroscience. Additionally, she dedicates her leisure time to cultivating The Global Resilience Project's worldwide community, where individuals share their own stories of triumphing over life's most challenging experiences.



Throughout her illustrious career, Blair has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Blair has been recognized by USA Today as one of the top 10 influential female leaders to keep an eye on in 2022. Additionally, Yahoo! has acknowledged Blair as one of the Top Ten Experts in the field of social media to watch in 2021. This year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for his selection as Top Grief and Resilience Expert of the Year.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Blair for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Blair attributes her success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, camping and spending time with his family. She aspires to empower 88 million people to be resilient by August 2025, when she turns 40 years old.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

