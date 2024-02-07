Fall In Love With ‘Galaxy 360: A Woman’S Playground’ This Valentine’S Day

(MENAFN- GetNews)

New York, NY - Filmmaker Anna Fishbeyn 's critically acclaimed film,'Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground ' will premiere online in a special limited release this Valentine's Day. Viewers are invited to participate in a live event online or attend a live Watch Party at an exclusive venue in New York City.

The film's online premiere marks the launch of Movement360, a new groundbreaking streaming platform that offers a unique blend of humor, innovation, and science fiction.

The film takes place in the year 2195, when women rule the world and embrace their freedom, while men long for girlfriends and wives. Imagine that women are doing all the proposing, and instead of a diamond ring, there is the steel bracelet of commitment that every man is dreaming about. And now imagine Valentine's Day in this gender-flipped upside down world?

“Whether you're in a love couple or flying solo, Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground serves up comedy with a twist,” says Anna Fishbeyn, who also stars in the film as the notorious media-personality, Illumina - whipping the male contestants into shape and fearlessly redefining what it means to be a powerful

woman.

This groundbreaking film has been gaining buzz, enthusiastic reviews and social media attention ever since its premiere in New York City at the iconic Angelika Film Center.

FilmDaily calls it“the film revolutionizing gender roles,” and describes Fishbeyn's writing as“razor-sharp wit and wrapped in layers of humor.”

Additional praise from reviewers have included such accolades as:“the funniest movie out right now,” (Newstrail),“A cult classic in the making” (New York Weekly) and“An Iconic comedy” (Entertainment Monthly News).

'Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground ' made a memorable impact at the Cannes International Film Festival, sold-out during the Toronto International Film Festival, and drew a big audience and powerful reactions during the New York City premiere, with viewers describing the film as“a work of genius” and "transformative."

Fishbeyn has massive reach through social media presence and mainstream media features, including covers of industry magazines, and interviews on national television networks.



Audience members are invited to reserve their spots for the exclusive virtual Valentine's Day premiere party, which

includes a Q&A session with Fishbeyn and the cast

of 'Galaxy 360.'

And if you happen to be in New York City on Valentine's Day, get your tickets for

the

WATCH Party and meet the cast and director in person!

This global event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of female empowerment and one of the most innovative

films of the year.

Tickets for the Valentine's Day Online Premiere and the Live New York Watch

Party are now on sale at:

Limited Availability.



Media Contact

Company Name: Authority Marketing Films

Contact Person: Matthew J. Peters

Email: Send Email

City: Clearwater

State: FL

Country: United States

Website:

