Meta Fantasy Awarded The AI Trailblazers Transformation Award At Google’S AI Trailblazers Programme

(MENAFN- GetNews) Meta Fantasy, Leading AIGC Spatial Computing Platform, Awarded the AI Trailblazers Transformation Award at the Google's AI Trailblazers Programme

Gearing up to launching its“AIGC Generation Engine” in Q1 2024 enabling everyone to one-click generate AI-powered virtual interactive experiences

Singapore - Meta Fantasy, founded by a team of top tier IT and AI veterans in 2020 is emerging as the world's leading AIGC spatial SaaS platform with a combination of AI-native generative engine and UGC interactive features. Backed by investment from global tech giant and accepted into the NVIDA inception programme, Meta Fantasy is awarded and recognised by the AI Trailblazers Initiative as the top performing finalist using generative AI solutions to address the real-world challenges of organisations globally.

This joint initiative is launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), and Google Cloud to accelerate the development of generative AI solutions in Singapore. Meta Fantasy is awarded the AI Trailblazers Transformation Award, outcompeting over 600 industry participants, further strengthening its efforts in pioneering in the AIGC 3D spatial space.

Seizing the unique opportunity in generative AI, Meta Fantasy is launching its AIGC platform named Metasy in Q1 2024. This next generation AIGC 3D space platform offers a suite of AI-generated 3D space tools for everyone to one-click create their virtual 3D spaces. The Metasy platform consists of three key components: Metasy Studio, the AI world creation engine, Metasy Client, the UGC interactive platform, both powered by Metasy AI Cloud.

Through the Metasy platform, Meta Fantasy aims to empower everyone to build their dream virtual reality instantly in the era of new 3D Internet. Using advanced AI, Large Language Models (LLMs) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), the platform simplifies the intricacy in building a virtual space to the extreme, bridging the gap between human imagination and technological realisation at speed of thought.

Meta Fantasy aims to revolutionize the experience of entertainment and social media spanning gaming, film, music and virtual world simulation by allowing users to create their own interactive movies and invite their friends to join the experience virtually. In addition, this redefines how businesses operate in the virtual worlds. For instance, e-commerce businesses can create immersive brand experiences and extend the customer journey in the virtual world, by having AI sales assistant to serve clients in the virtual store. Influencers and celebrities can craft a digital twin of themselves to interact with their fans and generate data to understand

the

sentiment. Professionals in education, therapy, tourism, and arts can all gain by their vertical specific LLMs with added benefits of 3D visual assistant in virtual spaces.

As the only spatial computing rising star to be awarded the top AIGC use case and the Trailblazers Transformation Award winning US$200,000 worth of Google Cloud credit, Meta Fantasy solidifies its position as an industry disruptor with their groundbreaking AI solutions, bolstering adoption and transformation. With that, it marks the beginning of a close collaboration with Google Cloud, from which Meta Fantasy will gain further technical and marketing support.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by the nation leaders and industry giants for our efforts in the AI and technological innovation space,' shared Charles Chen, President of Meta Fantasy. ''In the next 5 years, the AI virtual reality field will undergo rapid changes at a speed faster than ever before, from the way we create the type of content to the channels we distribute the content. This transformation will impact the way we use internet services such as making an online payment or choosing delivery services, everything will be seamlessly integrated into the virtual world. 3D behavioural data will also become more significant than ever, and we have set up TikTok-like matching algorism to tap into this gold mine,” added Charles.

In 2023, Meta Fantasy secured a seed funding of US$4 from one of the largest global tech giants. Since its inception in 2020, Meta Fantasy has rapidly expanded its global footprints in key markets such as Southeast Asia, Korea, Japan, the Middle East, and China. The company has announced pre-Series A funding round to expand into key markets such as the United States and Europe.

About Meta Fantasy

Meta Fantasy, established in 2020, was founded by a group of serial entrepreneurs, legendary investors, AI veterans and world-renowned advisors. The company has developed its next generation AI-native world creation engine to revolutionize how games, films, virtual worlds and simulations are created and interacted with, and has showcased strong momentum to disrupt legacy technologies such as Unity, Unreal, Roblox, and Godot. Through its innovative generative AI architected UGC platform, Meta Fantasy demonstrates not only how digital interactions powered by LLM can be further explored to unveil its superpower in AI world with the highest degree of freedom, but also more importantly, propelling businesses to combine vertical domain knowledge with these new tools to enhance monetization strategy. Meta Fantasy's growth and innovation have been bolstered by investment from one of the top global internet giants. Its cutting-edge innovation has also been recognised by the AI Trailblazer programme organized by Google Cloud and Singapore Government

as the top AIGC use case and won the AI Trailblazers Transformation Award.

