The Vital City Changsha Appeared In New York Times Square

(MENAFN- GetNews) On February 5th, Changsha City Brand appeared on the big screen of Times Square in New York, USA, and sent greetings and blessings to people all over the world for the Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon from Changsha, a vibrant city.





Changsha City Brand Boarded Times Square in York, USA

New York Times Square, located in the financial center of Manhattan, New York, USA, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and is called the "Crossroad of the World". The hot and open Changsha city brand also attracts tourists from all over the world to stop and watch.





Du Fu Cupola Fireworks Show

A star in the sky, a city on the ground.

Changsha, also known as Star City, is the first batch of famous historical and cultural cities in China, with the reputation of "Capital of Construction Machinery" and "Capital of Media and Art" in the world. It is the permanent venue of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and has been rated as "the happiest city in China" for 16 consecutive years. Xiangjiang River passes through the city, and orange island, Yuelu Mountain and Du Fu Cupola are all landmarks of Changsha.

Meixihu International Cultural Art Center

In Changsha, people can not only experience the most authentic hot food, but also feel the most rich Huxiang culture. Whether it's the majestic Yuelu Mountain, the beautiful orange island or the bustling Huangxing Pedestrian Street, it will leave unforgettable memories for you. Welcome to Changsha in the Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon, where you can pray in the ancient temple, watch the theatre with lanterns, dance dragons and play lions, and have fireworks in the New Year, and experience the unique Huxiang culture with Changsha people to celebrate the Spring Festival and celebrate the New Year.

