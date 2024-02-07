Dr. Jose E. Barrera Recognized As A 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Jose E. Barrera, a renowned plastic surgeon based in San Antonio, TX, has been honored as a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This prestigious recognition places Dr. Barrera among the top 7% of all practicing physicians in the United States, a testament to his exceptional expertise in the field of plastic surgery.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors selection process is rigorous and peer-nominated. Over 985,000 doctors nationwide were evaluated, with only 66,000 earning this esteemed title. Dr. Barrera's selection is particularly noteworthy as it reflects the high regard of his professional peers and underscores his outstanding accomplishments in plastic surgery and patient care.

Dr. Barrera is distinguished not only by this latest accolade but also by his triple board certification in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Sleep Medicine, and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His expertise encompasses a broad range of procedures from rhinoplasty and facelifts to eyelid rejuvenation. With a philosophy centered on rejuvenation and wellness, Dr. Barrera's approach to patient care is both comprehensive and compassionate.

Beyond his clinical excellence, Dr. Barrera is recognized for his humanitarian work and his commitment to advancing the field of plastic surgery through teaching and research. His career, marked by service and integrity, reflects a dedication to both his patients and the broader medical community.

As a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Barrera joins an elite group of physicians recognized for their exemplary skills and contributions to medicine. This honor not only highlights his professional achievements but also offers assurance to patients seeking the highest standards of care in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

For more information about Dr. Jose E. Barrera and his practice, please visit his website .

About Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a trusted and credible source for identifying top doctors. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare research, Castle Connolly helps patients connect with leading healthcare providers. The organization's rigorous selection process involves peer nominations and thorough vetting by a physician-led research team, ensuring that only the most qualified doctors are named Top Doctors.

Practice Information:

Dr. Jose E. Barrera, Jose Barrera, MD Plastic Surgery and MedSpa

Phone: (210) 468-5426

Location: 14603 Huebner Road, Building 1, Suite 101 San Antonio, TX

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: Aesthetic Brand Marketing

Contact Person: Timothy Box

Email: Send Email

Phone: (800) 395-3963

Country: United States

Website:

