Better Bones And Bodies Is The New Way To Stay Fit In The Winter Months

Many people lose their fitness routine during the cold, dark days of Winter. Evolve Integrative Personal Training offer a Better Bones and Bodies class to solve that.

The rain is moving in. COVID is still out there. It's time to hunker down for the next eight months. How on earth does one stay fit and healthy in this environment?

With Better Bones and Bodies,

EVOLVE Integrative Personal Training

has devised a method to stay fit throughout the Winter months, regardless of age or fitness level.



Evolve has created a business model that fits the Pacific Northwest winter perfectly. A team of personal trainers, nutrition specialists and private yoga instructors who will come to you!

Whether it's in your home, office or apartment gym they bring the workout to you! We also train outside in your yard, a nearby park, your favorite trail, whatever suits your lifestyle and needs is the best place to train.



In addition to Better Bones and Bodies, Evolve serves private individuals, couples and small groups in both a personal and corporate setting, offering everything from weight and resistance training, nutrition planning, private yoga instruction, even boxing lessons! Evolve also offers

virtual workouts

for clients across the country and when meeting in person is not feasible.



They craft highly personalized workout programs based on your individual needs, interests and strengths. The workouts then evolve as you do, so no two workouts are ever the same.

Launched in 2016 by Lisa Stein,

Evolve

has now grown to over $250,000 in annual revenue and a team of nine trainers and

fitness experts . For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please contact Lisa at 503-498-8845.

