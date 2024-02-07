Wenzhou Waltfluid: The Introduction Of Flanged Ball Valve

(MENAFN- GetNews) Flanged ball valve

is a highly efficient and versatile valve used in a wide range of industrial applications. It is designed to control the flow of fluids through pipelines. One of the key advantages of a flanged ball valve is its versatility in terms of size options. The 2

inch flanged ball valve

is a popular choice due to its compact size and compatibility with standard pipe sizes. It provides an effective solution for applications that require precise flow control in limited spaces. Furthermore, the flanged ball valve also comes in a 3-way configuration, offering a convenient solution for applications that require diversion or mixing of fluids. This allows for greater flexibility in directing flow and simplifies the design of complex piping systems notable advantage of the flanged ball valve is its robust construction.

It is built with high-quality materials such as stainless steel or carbon steel, ensuring durability and longevity in harsh operating conditions. The flanged connection provides a secure and leak-proof joint, making it suitable for high-pressure applications, the flanged ball valve offers ease of installation and maintenance. Its standardized flange dimensions enable quick and straightforward installation, minimizing operational downtime. The valve design allows for easy access to internal components, facilitating inspection, repair, and replacement if necessary. In summary, the flanged ball valve, including the 2-inch flanged ball valve and 3-way flanged ball valve , offers several advantages such as versatility, robustness, and ease of installation. Its reliable performance and precise flow control make it an essential component in various industrial processes.

For example:

2-PC Stainless Steel Ball Valve Full Port, Flange End 10K

Short Description:



Media: Water

Material: Stainless Steel

Connection Form: Flange

Driving Mode: Manual

Nominal Pressure: 10K

Channel: Straight Through Type Size: 1/2"~8"







FEATURES

Blow-out Proof Stem Anti-Ataic Device for Ball-Stem-Body Investment Casting Body Pressure Balance Hole in Ball Slot Locking Device Available

STANDARD

Design: ASME B16.34 ,API 608 Wall Thickness: ASME B16.34,EN12516-3 Face-to-face: JIS B2002 Flange End: JIS B2220 Inspection&Testing:AP1598, EN12266













Product Parameters







About This Item

Introducing our high-quality 2-PC Stainless Steel Ball Valve Full Port, Flange End 10K. This valve is designed to provide exceptional performance and durability in various industrial applications.

One of the key features of this product is its full port design, which allows for maximum flow capacity. With a larger internal diameter, this valve ensures minimal pressure drop and provides efficient fluid flow. Whether you are dealing with liquid or gas, this valve can handle it with ease.

Crafted from high-grade stainless steel, this ball valve offers excellent resistance to corrosion and oxidation. This ensures a longer service life, even in harsh operating conditions. The robust construction also makes it suitable for high-pressure applications up to 10K, providing reliable performance that you can depend on.

The flange end of this valve allows for easy installation and connection to the pipeline system. It provides a secure and leak-free joint, ensuring the safety and efficiency of your operations. Additionally, the flange end design allows for quick maintenance and repair without the need for disassembling the entire valve, saving valuable time and effort.

This versatile valve is suitable for a wide range of applications across various industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, water treatment, and more. Its rugged construction and reliable performance make it an excellent choice for demanding environments.

In conclusion, our 2-PC Stainless Steel Ball Valve Full Port, Flange End 10K offers optimal flow capacity, durability, and easy installation. With its high-quality materials and precision engineering, this valve guarantees exceptional performance and longevity. Choose our product for reliable and efficient fluid control in your industrial processes.

