(MENAFN- GetNews) Ce Papr Auto Darkening Solar Ventilation System Air Purifying Respirator Welding Helmet
The AIRP is a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) for protection against dust and particles,filters contaminated air and blows it into the welding helmet hood. The AIRPR provides excellent field of view, protection and versatility for welder. The helmet is delivered air by an intelligent air purifying blower which has a multi-stage HEPA filter design, audible/vibratory alarms, and is powered by a rechargeable li-ion battery. The versatile system offers particulate respiratory protection for various applications.
Description Auto Darkening
welding respirator
are designed to protect your eyes & face and the breathing air from sparks, spatter, and harmful radiation and PM under polluted air welding conditions. Air supply units will filter out harmful substances in the air to provide clean air to the welder.
Features ♦ TH3P system ♦ Optical class : 1/1/1/1 ♦
External adjustment for helmet and air supply unit ♦
With standards of CE,ANSI,CSA,AS/NZS
Products details
| No.
| Helmet Specification
| Respirator Specification
| 1
| . Light Shade
| 4
| . Blower Unit Flow Rates
| Level 1 >+170nl/min, Level 2
>=220nl/min.
| 2
| . Optics Quality
| 1/1/1/1
| . Operation Time
| Level 1 10h, Level 2 9h; (condition: full charged new battery room temperature).
| 3
| . Variable Shade Range
| 4/5 - 8/9 – 13, External setting
| . Battery Type
| Li-Ion Rechargeable, Cycles>500, Voltage/Capacity: 8V/2, Charging Time: approx. 2.5h.
| 4
| . ADF Viewing Area
| 3.94×2.36" 100x60mm
| . Air Hose Length
| 850mm (900mm including connectors) with protective sleeve. Diameter: 31mm(inside).
| 5
| . Sensors
| 4
| . Master Filter Type
| P3 TH3P R SL for TH3P system (Europe).
| 6
| . UV/IR Protection
| Up to DIN 16
| . Standard
| EN12941:1988/A1:2003/A2:2008 TH3P R SL.
| 7
| . Cartridge Size
| 4.33×3.53"×0.35"
110x90×9cm
| . Noise Level
| <=60dB(A).
| 8
| . Power Solar
| 1x replaceable lithium battery CR2450
| . Material
| PC+ABS, Blower high quality ball bearing long life brushless motor.
| 9
| . Sensitivity Control
| Low to High, External setting
| . Weight
| 1097g (including Filter and Battery).
| 10
| . Function Select
| welding, cutting, or grinding
| . Dimension
| 224x190x70mm (outside max).
| 11
| . Lens Switching Speed (sec)
| 1/25,000
| . Color
| Black/Grey
| 12
| . Delay Time, Dark to Light (sec)
| 0.1-1.0 fully adjustable, External setting
| . Maintenance (replace below items regularly)
| Activated Carbon Pre Filter: once a week if you use it 24hrs a week; H3HEPA Filter: once 2 weeks if you use it 24hrs a week.
| 13
| . Helmet Material
| PA
|
|
| 14
| . Weight
| 500g
|
|
| 15
| . Low TIG Amps Rated
| > 5 amps
|
|
| 16
| . Temperature Range (F) Operating
| (-10°C--+55°C
23°F ~ 131°F )
|
|
| 17
| . Magnifying Lens Capable
| Yes
|
|
| 18
| . Certifications
| CE
|
|
| 19
| . Warranty
| 2 years
|
|
About this item
● TH3P CE Approved Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) with 1/1/1/1 TrueColor welding helmet. ● Large Field of View - Large clear view sight to offer productivty and safety enhancements ● HEPA Filter - Multi-compontent filter system provides 99.97% particulate filtration at 0.3 microns ● Intelligent Blower - LED display, audible & vibratory alerts, offer speed adjustments ● All Day Comfort - 5 Axis adjustable headgear evenly distribute weights and improves comfort
Media Contact
Company Name: Hangzhou Tainuo Electronic Tech Co., Ltd.
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website:
MENAFN07022024003238003268ID1107820326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.