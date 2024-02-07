Ce Papr Auto Darkening Solar Ventilation System Air Purifying Respirator Welding Helmet

The AIRP is a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) for protection against dust and particles,filters contaminated air and blows it into the welding helmet hood. The AIRPR provides excellent field of view, protection and versatility for welder. The helmet is delivered air by an intelligent air purifying blower which has a multi-stage HEPA filter design, audible/vibratory alarms, and is powered by a rechargeable li-ion battery. The versatile system offers particulate respiratory protection for various applications.







Description Auto Darkening

welding respirator

are designed to protect your eyes & face and the breathing air from sparks, spatter, and harmful radiation and PM under polluted air welding conditions. Air supply units will filter out harmful substances in the air to provide clean air to the welder.

Features ♦ TH3P system ♦ Optical class : 1/1/1/1 ♦

External adjustment for helmet and air supply unit ♦

With standards of CE,ANSI,CSA,AS/NZS

Products details