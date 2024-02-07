Advantages Of Choosing Factories Over Trading Companies In 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) In the challenging economic landscape of 2024, procurement professionals need to carefully consider their purchasing decisions to maximize their financial resources. One strategy worth considering is to collaborate directly with factories rather than trading companies. This shift in strategy can provide businesses with a competitive edge, allowing them to leverage their buying power effectively and ensure higher-quality products. Let's delve into why factory advantages are crucial in the current economic environment.

Firstly, partnering with factories can save procurement professionals more costs. By eliminating intermediaries, businesses can negotiate directly with manufacturers for better prices and terms. This is particularly important in tough economic times, as every dollar saved can significantly impact the bottom line. According to a study by Harvard Business Review, companies that collaborate directly with factories can save up to 20% in costs compared to those relying on trading companies for procurement.

Moreover, the transition to factories grants procurement professionals more control over the production process. This means businesses can ensure products meet their exact specifications and quality standards. In a challenging economic environment, every procurement decision must be carefully considered, and this level of control is invaluable. A report by McKinsey & Company shows that companies collaborating with factories experience a 15% improvement in product quality compared to those primarily sourcing from trading companies.

By establishing direct relationships with factories, buyers can also shorten delivery times and respond to market demands more quickly. In a volatile economic environment, consumer preferences and market trends may change rapidly, making flexibility crucial for businesses to remain competitive. A survey by Deloitte reveals that companies collaborating directly with factories experience a 25% reduction in delivery times, allowing them to respond more effectively to market changes and customer demands.







Furthermore, many procurement professionals and decision-makers hold outdated views about factories, believing they lack mature end sales, effective communication, and adequate service. In reality, factories today are evolving towards a more integrated manufacturing and trading model. Many factories prioritize B2B sales, cultivate professional sales teams, and seek long-term partnerships with brands through online channels. Therefore, collaborating with factories is a win-win proposition.

In conclusion, in the uncertain economic landscape of 2024, choosing to collaborate directly with factories enables procurement professionals to significantly save costs, improve product quality, gain greater control over the production process, and is a strategic move that yields long-term benefits.

For those in need of a kitchenware manufacturer, Chinagam is worth considering. Specializing in the production of pepper grinders, coffee grinders, oil bottles, and other kitchen tool , Chinagama boasts 27 years of R&D and production experience, partnering with major companies globally, including OXO, Chfe'n, MUJI, among others. With a robust R&D team and over 300 patents, Chinagama is poised to be your long-term collaborative factory partner. If interested in our products, feel free to contact us for samples. We believe Chinagama will be your trusted partner for years to come.







