2024 Ningbo Flag-Up Hydraulic Co., Ltd. Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GetNews) Time flies, time flies like a shuttle. In the blink of an eye, the busy year of 2023 has passed, and the hopeful year of 2024 is approaching us. A new year, nurturing new goals and hope. The 2023 Outstanding Employee Award Ceremony and 2024 Spring Festival Gala of Ningbo Flag-Up

Hydraulic Co., Ltd. were grandly held at the Spring Hotel. All Flag

employees and company leaders gathered together to enjoy the celebration. Chairman Jin Tianhe and Li Junxiong attended the meeting to congratulate and deliver speeches.







Mr. Jin Tianhe, the chairman of the company, delivered a New Year's greeting. Chairman Jin said that the busy and tense year of 2023 has passed. Under the leadership of the board of directors, the company's leadership team, and the efforts of all employees, the company has achieved unprecedented sales results. I hope all employees will work together in 2024 to successfully achieve the company's various goals for 2024. I wish everyone a happy family, good health, and all the best.







Subsequently, Chairman Li Junxiong read out the "Flag

Annual Outstanding Employee Commendation Decision", calling on all employees to learn from them, to learn from their diligent and hardworking spirit in their respective positions, especially the team spirit of giving up the small and taking care of the big picture! Chairman Zhang Tongxiang and President Sun Xiaojun of the company presented certificates and prizes to outstanding employees, encouraging them to guard against arrogance and impatience, play a leading role in the new year, and make new contributions.







The staff from various departments brought a variety of performances, including dances, singing, stage plays, and three and a half sentences. The performances were colorful and exciting, with a lottery section interspersed between them. With the selection of Table Bomb Award, Lucky Award, Third Prize, Second Prize, First Prize, and Special Prize, the annual meeting continued to reach its climax. The party not only brings laughter and joy to everyone, but also brings colleagues closer to each other's hearts. The company leaders and employees had a family interaction and an exciting lottery activity, which kept the singing, applause, and cheers echoing in the venue. The whole gathering was full of climaxes, presenting the joyful and harmonious atmosphere of the big family of Flag.



















The brilliant year of 2023 has passed, and the hopeful and challenging year of 2024 has quietly arrived. In the past year, we have smiled, struggled, and gained. Facing 2024, we are full of anticipation and passion. Let us use confidence and courage to stride forward and write a more brilliant future together.

