Extended Stay America Announces 20% Growth In Its Franchise Portfolio

(MENAFN- GetNews) -p src="https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789.jpeg" alt="A hotel sign off a highway" width="1024" height="683" data-srcset="https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789.jpeg 1024w, https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789-300x200.jpeg 300w, https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789-768x512.jpeg 768w" src="https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789.jpeg" data-sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" />

Extended Stay America announced its growth outlook through franchising, following the momentum from a strong year of milestones, including 20% growth of its franchise portfolio across its family of brands.

ShareThe last couple of days of January were like the first two weeks. Today the

DJIA

ended down 317 points,

Nasdaq

was down 346, the

S&P 500

fell 79 points and the 10 year treasury yield was down .09 to 3.97%. Lodging stocks were lower but

AHT

was the big winner, surging 24%.

SLNA

gave a lot of their last week's gains, down -40%.

BHR

fell -6%.



Truist

said they are expecting 4Q lodging earnings to come in at the mid-point to higher-end of the originally expected ranges. They do not expect any macro-surprises in 4Q that would lead to a company coming materially above or below initial expectations.

STR

reported US lodging data for the week ended January 27th. RevPAR was up 4.8% with rates up 5.1%. Group RevPAR was up 18.4%.

Travel + Leisure Co.

continues their brand portfolio expansion with the acquisition of accor

for $48.4 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024 and be immediately accretive to

Travel + Leisure Co.

earnings upon completion. Under the terms of the deal,

Travel + Leisure Co.

will acquire

Accor's

vacation ownership business,

Accor Vacation Club, representing 24 resorts and nearly 30,000 members.

Travel + Leisure Co receives the exclusive rights to develop new vacation ownership clubs and products utilizing the

Accor Vacation Club

brand across a region including Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. The acquisition will create a new line of business for

Travel + Leisure Co.

as

Accor

is added to the company's portfolio of brand affiliations, including

Wyndham,

Margaritaville, and

Sports Illustrated. The addition of

Accor Vacation Club

to the

Travel + Leisure Co.

international portfolio increases its membership to more than 100,000 in the Asia Pacific region and grows its club resort count by approximately 40% to 77.

Extended Stay America

announced its growth outlook through franchising, following the momentum from a strong year of milestones, including 20% growth of its franchise portfolio across its family of brands:

Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites

and

Extended Stay America Select Suites. Highlights of 2023 brand achievements include: Franchise hotel openings increased 20% while the number of franchise owners more than doubled. The 40th

Extended Stay America Premier Suites

property opened in Sparks, NV. Unveiled

Extended Stay America Select Suites

new construction prototype design with the first ground breaking in Wildwood, FL in September 2023. Tapped into new markets through the repositioning of transient hotels into extended stay properties in areas including Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; Odessa, Texas; and Omaha, Nebraska. Converted 15

Extended Stay America Suites

properties to franchise ownership groups including

Capital Insight Holdings,

Paragon Hotel Corporation,

T3 Capital, L.P., and

Wayside Investment Group, maintaining brand presence in key markets.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area

completed a multi-million dollar renovation to its 236 all-suite property located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The revitalization project includes updates to all aspects of the hotel from meeting space, accommodation, the Evergreen Café, Lounge, Pool Bar, Made Market, pool, splash pad, tennis court, and fitness center. The property is owned by

RLJ Lodging Trust

and managed by

Hilton.

DKN Hotels

announced the opening of

Tower39 Rooftop Lounge

at the

SpringHill Suites by Marriott San Diego Carlsbad

in Carlsbad, California. The 104-suite property also features an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and two meeting rooms with a combined 1,156 square feet of functional space.

To kick off the Easter season, the

PEEPS Brand

has teamed up with

Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton, Pennsylvania

to unveil a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive stay for fans of all ages: the

PEEPS Sweet Suite! The

PEEPS Sweet Suite

will transport fans to an Easter wonderland filled with playful

PEEPSdecoration, whimsical furnishings, and an irresistible taste of the

PEEPS 2024

flavor lineup.

Simon

and

OTO Development

announced the March opening of the

AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center

in Jacksonville, Florida. The four-story hotel features 118 modern guestrooms, a lounge, patio and outdoor pool, fitness center and flexible meeting space.

Developer

Dream Team Hospitality LLC

is planning a 100 guestroom

Hyatt Studios

hotel to be built near the

Louisville Kentucky Muhammad Ali International Airport. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2025, with a planned opening in late 2026.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

and

Kailas Companies

announced the official kickoff of the downtown redevelopment project of

1010 Common Street, marking the return of the

Fairmont

brand to New Orleans, Louisiana. Slated to open summer 2025,

Fairmont New Orleans

will occupy 18 stories within the building, offering 250 guestrooms and suites, three food & drink venues, a pool, spa, and 20,000 square feet of function space divided between ballrooms, meeting rooms, a library and business center.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

signed and funded a 15-year Master Lease Agreement, plus two, five-year options, to operate

The James NoMad Hotel

in New York City.

LuxUrban

expects that

The James

will be rebranded as

The J Hotel by LuxUrban, A Wyndham Grand Hotel. The Company expects to take possession of the 353-room property and begin welcoming guests on or before March 1, 2024.

The owner of the

Grand View Hotel, in York, Maine, is looking to build eight new units with modern décor.

Jimmy Asprogiannis

is looking for approval to tear down the

Grand View's

current six-unit building and replace it with a new eight-unit model structure. It will also include a new single-unit building for the innkeeper's residence and new asphalt for the parking area. The construction would take place after the 2024 season, with the new units ready to rent by 2025.

Pixar Place Hotel

has opened, following the transformation of

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel

into the first fully

Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. The 15-story hotel, overlooking

Disney California Adventure Park, boasts 479 re-imagined guestrooms, a redesigned lobby, upgraded rooftop recreation areas including a pool area and play court, renovated fitness center, new dining options,

STOR-E

retail location, and more.

Mighty Equities

received approval from the

Houston Planning Commission

to build a six-story, 80-room hotel in the heart of

Houston, Texas' Montrose LGBTQ

nightlife district. The start of construction on the $50-$65 million

Hyde Park Hotel

is at least 18 months away.

Hunter Hotel Advisors

announced the sale of the

Homewood Suites Lafayette Airport

and

Home2 Suites Parc Lafayette.

AVR Realty Company

and affiliates of

Dimension Hospitality

sold the two properties to

Om Shanti Om Twelve

and

Om Shanti Om Thirteen.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ningbo Taisen Furniture Co., Ltd.

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86-574-86729595

Country: China

Website:

