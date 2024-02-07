Extended Stay America Announces 20% Growth In Its Franchise Portfolio

(MENAFN- GetNews) -p src="https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789.jpeg" alt="A hotel sign off a highway" width="1024" height="683" data-srcset="https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789.jpeg 1024w, https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789-300x200.jpeg 300w, https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789-768x512.jpeg 768w" src="https://dlr.skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_3789.jpeg" data-sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /> Skift Take
Extended Stay America announced its growth outlook through franchising, following the momentum from a strong year of milestones, including 20% growth of its franchise portfolio across its family of brands.
Truist
said they are expecting 4Q lodging earnings to come in at the mid-point to higher-end of the originally expected ranges. They do not expect any macro-surprises in 4Q that would lead to a company coming materially above or below initial expectations.
STR
reported US lodging data for the week ended January 27th. RevPAR was up 4.8% with rates up 5.1%. Group RevPAR was up 18.4%.
Travel + Leisure Co.
continues their brand portfolio expansion with the acquisition of accor
for $48.4 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024 and be immediately accretive to
Travel + Leisure Co.
earnings upon completion. Under the terms of the deal,
Travel + Leisure Co.
will acquire
Accor's
vacation ownership business,
Accor Vacation Club, representing 24 resorts and nearly 30,000 members.
Travel + Leisure Co receives the exclusive rights to develop new vacation ownership clubs and products utilizing the
Accor Vacation Club
brand across a region including Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. The acquisition will create a new line of business for
Travel + Leisure Co.
as
Accor
is added to the company's portfolio of brand affiliations, including
Wyndham,
Margaritaville, and
Sports Illustrated. The addition of
Accor Vacation Club
to the
Travel + Leisure Co.
international portfolio increases its membership to more than 100,000 in the Asia Pacific region and grows its club resort count by approximately 40% to 77.
Extended Stay America
announced its growth outlook through franchising, following the momentum from a strong year of milestones, including 20% growth of its franchise portfolio across its family of brands:
Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites
and
Extended Stay America Select Suites. Highlights of 2023 brand achievements include: Franchise hotel openings increased 20% while the number of franchise owners more than doubled. The 40th
Extended Stay America Premier Suites
property opened in Sparks, NV. Unveiled
Extended Stay America Select Suites
new construction prototype design with the first ground breaking in Wildwood, FL in September 2023. Tapped into new markets through the repositioning of transient hotels into extended stay properties in areas including Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; Odessa, Texas; and Omaha, Nebraska. Converted 15
Extended Stay America Suites
properties to franchise ownership groups including
Capital Insight Holdings,
Paragon Hotel Corporation,
T3 Capital, L.P., and
Wayside Investment Group, maintaining brand presence in key markets.
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area
completed a multi-million dollar renovation to its 236 all-suite property located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The revitalization project includes updates to all aspects of the hotel from meeting space, accommodation, the Evergreen Café, Lounge, Pool Bar, Made Market, pool, splash pad, tennis court, and fitness center. The property is owned by
RLJ Lodging Trust
and managed by
Hilton.
DKN Hotels
announced the opening of
Tower39 Rooftop Lounge
at the
SpringHill Suites by Marriott San Diego Carlsbad
in Carlsbad, California. The 104-suite property also features an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and two meeting rooms with a combined 1,156 square feet of functional space.
To kick off the Easter season, the
PEEPS Brand
has teamed up with
Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton, Pennsylvania
to unveil a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive stay for fans of all ages: the
PEEPS Sweet Suite! The
PEEPS Sweet Suite
will transport fans to an Easter wonderland filled with playful
PEEPSdecoration, whimsical furnishings, and an irresistible taste of the
PEEPS 2024
flavor lineup.
Simon
and
OTO Development
announced the March opening of the
AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center
in Jacksonville, Florida. The four-story hotel features 118 modern guestrooms, a lounge, patio and outdoor pool, fitness center and flexible meeting space.
Developer
Dream Team Hospitality LLC
is planning a 100 guestroom
Hyatt Studios
hotel to be built near the
Louisville Kentucky Muhammad Ali International Airport. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2025, with a planned opening in late 2026.
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
and
Kailas Companies
announced the official kickoff of the downtown redevelopment project of
1010 Common Street, marking the return of the
Fairmont
brand to New Orleans, Louisiana. Slated to open summer 2025,
Fairmont New Orleans
will occupy 18 stories within the building, offering 250 guestrooms and suites, three food & drink venues, a pool, spa, and 20,000 square feet of function space divided between ballrooms, meeting rooms, a library and business center.
LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
signed and funded a 15-year Master Lease Agreement, plus two, five-year options, to operate
The James NoMad Hotel
in New York City.
LuxUrban
expects that
The James
will be rebranded as
The J Hotel by LuxUrban, A Wyndham Grand Hotel. The Company expects to take possession of the 353-room property and begin welcoming guests on or before March 1, 2024.
The owner of the
Grand View Hotel, in York, Maine, is looking to build eight new units with modern décor.
Jimmy Asprogiannis
is looking for approval to tear down the
Grand View's
current six-unit building and replace it with a new eight-unit model structure. It will also include a new single-unit building for the innkeeper's residence and new asphalt for the parking area. The construction would take place after the 2024 season, with the new units ready to rent by 2025.
Pixar Place Hotel
has opened, following the transformation of
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel
into the first fully
Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. The 15-story hotel, overlooking
Disney California Adventure Park, boasts 479 re-imagined guestrooms, a redesigned lobby, upgraded rooftop recreation areas including a pool area and play court, renovated fitness center, new dining options,
STOR-E
retail location, and more.
Mighty Equities
received approval from the
Houston Planning Commission
to build a six-story, 80-room hotel in the heart of
Houston, Texas' Montrose LGBTQ
nightlife district. The start of construction on the $50-$65 million
Hyde Park Hotel
is at least 18 months away.
Hunter Hotel Advisors
announced the sale of the
Homewood Suites Lafayette Airport
and
Home2 Suites Parc Lafayette.
AVR Realty Company
and affiliates of
Dimension Hospitality
sold the two properties to
Om Shanti Om Twelve
and
Om Shanti Om Thirteen.
