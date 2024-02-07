The Company Profile Of Shanghai Lizhuo Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

(MENAFN- GetNews) Company Profilis a subsidiary of Shenzhen Rich Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., located in Shanghai. Since its establishment, Lizhuo Pharmaceutical has been committed to providing global pharmaceutical companies and new drug research and development institutions with comprehensive solutions from early product development to drug listing. R&D, customization and production services of pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs required in the life cycle.

Lizhuo Pharmaceutical is a comprehensive technology enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of pharmaceutical intermediates, mainly developing and producing anti-tumor, psychotropic, antiviral, hypoglycemic and antibacterial pharmaceutical intermediates. Our company also engaged in developing innovative drug intermediates according to the situation of the new drug market, and at the same time, develop and customize new drug intermediates according to the needs of customers.

Lizhuo Pharmaceutical has always adhered to the principle of "keeping promises and honoring promises" and the business philosophy of "excellence, continuous improvement, innovation and development, openness and sharing", striving to provide professional and fast technology and production services, and striving to be a first-class pharmaceutical intermediate and API companies.

Based on science and technology, create a healthy life for human beings.

Accelerate technological innovation, provide more professional and faster technical and production services, and build a first-class multinational pharmaceutical intermediate and raw material pharmaceutical enterprise with the business philosophy of "excellence, continuous improvement, innovative development, and open sharing" to provide better services healthy life of human beings.

Seek development with quality, keep promises, and honor promises.

Our company has a complete R&D, pilot and scale-up production base. Currently, we have one 1,000-square-meter R&D laboratory, 2 pilot production workshops

in Wuhan, equipped with twenty 50L-1000L reactors, high and low temperature Circulation device (-40°C-200°C), ultra-low temperature reaction device (-120°C), vacuum and atmospheric distillation tower (2-6 meters), molecular distillation, solid distillation and other advanced equipment, can undertake ultra-low temperature reaction, format Continuous reaction, nitration reaction, nitro reduction reaction, epoxidation synthesis reaction, solid-liquid distillation and rectification and other production processes, the research and development center can undertake the customization of pharmaceutical intermediates from grams to kilograms, and the pilot production workshop and factory can Produce hundreds of kilograms to tons of products.

The researchers of Lizhuo Pharmaceutical are all doctoral and master technicians who have been engaged in the pharmaceutical synthesis business for many years. They have certain research and achievements in the technical field, and they also have rich practical experience in engineering amplification. At the same time, we also cooperate with Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, School of Pharmacy, Zhejiang University, School of Pharmacy, Zhejiang University of Technology and other institutions to develop projects, so as to promote the research and development of new drugs faster and better, and have achieved a number of research results.

The production base is located in Hubei, with sufficient chemical raw materials and very convenient transportation. Covering an area of 120 acres, it has high temperature, low temperature, ultra-low temperature, fixed bed and other large-scale reaction equipment, and has multi-stage rectification equipment and a complete set of separation and drying equipment, with an annual production capacity of more than 500 tons of fine chemicals.

