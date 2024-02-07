RL Center For Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa Welcomes Dr. Fadi Bakhos To The Team

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Chicago, IL -

RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Fadi Bakhos , a board-eligible plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, to its esteemed team led by Drs. Daniel Ritacca and Leonard Lu.

A Chicago native, Dr. Bakhos brings a wealth of experience and expertise to RL Center for Plastic Surgery. He completed his General Surgery residency at Loyola University Medical Center, followed by a Plastic Surgery Fellowship at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in Florida. Combining creativity with surgical precision, he's dedicated to positively impacting lives.

“Joining the team at RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is an exciting opportunity for me to continue making a positive impact on people's lives through cosmetic and reconstructive surgery,” said Dr. Bakhos.“I am committed to patient education and building long-lasting relationships to ensure that each patient feels safe, comfortable, and empowered throughout their journey.”

Dr. Bakhos is deeply passionate about his work and is driven by a desire to help his patients look and feel their best. His expertise in cosmetic surgery includes a wide range of procedures aimed at enhancing the natural beauty of his patients while maintaining a strong emphasis on safety and personalized care.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dr. Bakhos is an active member of the Northbrook community, where he resides with his wife and daughter. In his leisure time, he enjoys golfing and spending quality time with his family. Dr. Bakhos is also fluent in Arabic, allowing him to effectively communicate with a diverse range of patients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fadi Bakhos to our team,” said Dr. Leonard Lu, co-owner of RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa. "His exceptional skills, dedication to patient care, and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our mission to provide the highest standard of plastic surgery services to our patients in Chicago and beyond."

At RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa., Dr. Bakhos will work alongside Dr. Lu and the entire team to offer comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive surgery solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs and goals. From facial rejuvenation and body contouring to breast augmentation and reconstructive procedures, Dr. Bakhos is dedicated to delivering exceptional results with compassion and integrity.

Patients interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Fadi Bakhos or learning more about the services offered at RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa are encouraged to contact the practice directly or on their website at rlcosmeticsurgery .

About RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa

About RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is a premier plastic surgery practice located in Vernon Hills, IL that is dedicated to providing personalized care and exceptional results to patients seeking cosmetic and reconstructive surgery services. Led by Dr. Leonard Lu, a renowned plastic surgeon with a commitment to excellence, the practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures designed to enhance natural beauty and improve quality of life.

