Synopsis

Green pest control service refers to pest management practices that prioritize environmental sustainability and minimize the use of chemical pesticides. It involves employing eco-friendly methods and techniques to prevent, manage, and eradicate pests while reducing potential harm to human health and the environment.

Global Green Pest Control Service Market is projected to reach US$ million in 2029, increasing from US$ million in 2022, with the CAGR of % during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Green Pest Control Service market research.

Key companies engaged in the Green Pest Control Service industry include BASF, Koppert, Johnson Group, InVivo, Biobest, Dudutech, Applied Bio-nomics, Anatis Bioprotection and ENTOCARE, etc. Among those companies, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % value of Green Pest Control Service were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Green Pest Control Service market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Green Pest Control Service market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



BASF

Koppert

Johnson Group

InVivo

Biobest

Dudutech

Applied Bio-nomics

Anatis Bioprotection

ENTOCARE

Arbico

Rentokil Initial

BioBee

e-nema GmbH

Kenya Biologics Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology





Segment by Type



Biological Pest Control

Organic Pest Control Others





Segment by Application



Residential Commercial





By Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)





The Green Pest Control Service report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)

Chapter 2: Global market size, regional market size. Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 3: Companies' Competition Patterns

Chapter 4: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 6 to 10: Country Level Value Analysis

Chapter 11: Companies' Outline

Chapter 12: Market Conclusions

Chapter 13: Research Methodology and Data Source

