Infectious Beats And Captivating Grooves – One World 1 Love Spreads The Message Of Love With New Release

(MENAFN- GetNews) Internationally acclaimed Pop Group launches soul-stirring collaborative music, uplifting hearts and minds with their characteristic feel-good appeal.

On January 30th, 2024, the airwaves were graced with the uplifting vibrations of One World 1 Love's latest release, 5CENT deposit 50CENT FUNK!!,“Gotta Get Your Groove On, Get Your Groove On (Remix)“Put a Little Love in Your Heart.” These soulful recordings, coupled with“What the World Needs Now Is Love,” is a testament to the collective's commitment to spreading messages of peace, compassion, and musical brilliance.

Guided by the skilled hands of producer and musician Leon Haywood, the new tracks were meticulously crafted at Sunnyside Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California. The recording process was not just an artistic endeavor for One World 1 Love but a sincere effort to revive the timeless soul sounds of a bygone era, infusing them with a contemporary touch.

The music of One World 1 Love is a culmination of individual journeys-each member growing up with the sweet serenades of their radios, honing their velvety-smooth vocals in their respective hometowns. The convergence of these talents in a Los Angeles studio marked the birth of One World 1 Love, driven by a collective vision to unite people through music.

At the heart of their musical expression is“Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” a mission statement for One World 1 Love and a standout release in their repertoire. The track, accompanied by“What the World Needs Now Is Love,” transcends linguistic boundaries, recorded in English, French, and Spanish, amplifying its global resonance.

Beyond the realm of singles, One World 1 Love has ambitious plans to create a musical masterpiece in the vein of“We Are the World .” The group envisions reaching out to renowned recording artists such as Rosie J, Adele, Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Juanita Brundidge, Kailah, Peggi Blu, Rapper Mick, David T. Walker, Greg Cauthen, and more.

Similarly,

“What the World Needs Now Is Love”

by One World 1 Love marks a moving global anthem resonating in 140 countries, available at over 750 digital music stores online worldwide. As listeners tune in, they don't just hear music – they feel the heartbeat of a united world, dancing to the rhythm of love.

Stream One World 1 Love ft. DJ 5CENT's exhilarating new compositions on the artists' official music platforms!

ABOUT

In the harmonious realm where love and music intersect, rises the soul-stirring sounds of One World 1 Love. Comprising the dynamic ensemble of DJ 5CENT, Rosie J., and One World 1 Love, this internationally acclaimed Pop group stands as purveyors of not only exquisite melodies but also bearers of a profound message - love and unity.

Dedicated to the core values of music, peace, and love, One World 1 Love aims not just to uplift hearts through their soulful compositions but also to contribute to humanitarian causes. The group plan to actively raises funds for the relief of victims worldwide, embodying their commitment to making a positive impact now and into the future.

