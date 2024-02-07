Top Realtor Agent Sarasota, Florida, Discusses The Transformation Of The Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- GetNews) The real estate market is never one that will remain steady for too long. There are constant changes as the market shifts from a buyer's market to a seller's market.

Jon Buice is one of the leading Realtor agents in Sarasota, FL . After years of experience within the real estate industry, he has learned how to read the market and make determinations of what is happening. Currently, there is huge buyer's market for all homes.

“There is not a great deal of inventory on resale homes currently,” said Buice on behalf of real estate agents Sarasota, FL ,“the current interest rates are around seven percent. The only place there is good availability is in the new construction industry. However, the ever-growing size of Sarasota means new construction is often well removed from some of what new home buyers are after.”

It is important to remember for all clients to make determinations on what they can reasonably afford in terms of a mortgage and other qualifications. Buice has a list of people and services for clients that he and his team can refer to, including but not limited to mortgage brokers, inspectors, repair services and any other service they need.

In the midst of these market dynamics, Jon Buice remains steadfast in his commitment to providing clients with the highest level of service and expertise. His dedication to helping clients find their ideal homes in the ever-evolving Sarasota real estate landscape is unwavering. Whether it's a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, Jon Buice is here to guide through the intricate world of real estate.

