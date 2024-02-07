Leading Realtor Agent In Cape Coral, FL, Shares Details On Recent Market Changes

(MENAFN- GetNews) The real estate market is currently in a buyer's market. This means anyone looking to buy a new or resale home should move quickly with the process of determining their affordability for what amount of mortgage, determining what they want and need in a home and most importantly, finding a good, experienced real estate agent to guide them through the home search, offer and contract negotiations process, and all the way through closing and possession.

Bob Ashworth is a real estate agent in Cape Coral, FL . He has worked out a solid system to help any home buyer find the home of their dreams within their budgets – even with the necessary concessions all home buyers need to make.

“The market moving to a buyer's market means this is good for the home buyer. However, it is important to realize that any time a buyer is looking for a home; there will be compromises to consider. No home is perfect however; there is a perfect home for every buyer. It may not be everything the buyer had initially dreamed it would be, as things like the distance to The Gulf of Mexico by boat, and the all important buyer's budget don't always match up with the buyer's wants especially when it comes to Cape Coral waterfront home shopping. That said helping buyers get the right home for them and their budget is one of my specialties.” said Ashworth.

As one of the top Realtor agents of Cape Coral, FL , Bob Ashworth is committed to making the home buying process as smooth as possible for his clients. With his extensive knowledge of the Cape Coral area including the various gulf access options and the current market conditions, he can help buyers make informed decisions and navigate the compromises typically involved in finding their ideal home.

In addition to assisting home buyers, Bob Ashworth excels in helping sellers navigate this evolving market. He understands how to properly position seller's homes in this very competitive market to ensure that sellers are able to maximize their sale price and net proceeds upon closing.

The size and diversity of the city and its surroundings mean Ashworth can meet most clients' very personal and specific needs.“There is a right home for every buyer who wants to be in Cape Coral FL, as home prices range from just under $300,000 to several million dollars, and everywhere in between,” stated Ashworth

The Re/Max Realty Team: Bob Ashworth PA Real Estate Agent in Cape Coral, FL has a dynamic website with new properties daily. Visit for properties and contact information.

Media Contact

Company Name: Re/Max Realty Team: Bob Ashworth PA Real Estate Agent in Cape Coral FL

Contact Person: Bob Ashworth

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 239-898-2716

Address: 2326 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral

City: Cape Coral

State: Florida 33990

Country: United States

Website: bobashworthrealty

