Flex LNG - Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend For The Fourth Quarter 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 7, 2024 -- Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) for the fourth quarter 2023.

Dividend amount: $0.75

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: February 21, 2024

Ex-date: February 22, 2024

Record date: February 23, 2024

Payment date: On or about March 5, 2024. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about March 8, 2024.

Date of approval: February 6, 2024

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: [email protected]

About Flex

LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 11 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts and one vessel on variable hire time charter. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG".

