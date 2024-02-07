Flex LNG - Fourth Quarter 2023 Presentation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex
LNG Ltd.'s fourth quarter 2023 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CET (09:00 a.m. ET).
In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:
Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation
A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the fourth quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:
YouTube link
The short video and the fourth quarter 2023 presentation can also be accessed on our website
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Flex LNG - Q4 2023 Presentation
