Multiple Myeloma Market Is Projected To Attain USD 53,521.76 Million By 2031

The multiple myeloma market size is projected to reach $53,521.76 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multiple myeloma market garnered $19.66 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $53.52 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on Multiple Myeloma Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak exerted a detrimental impact on the global multiple myeloma market, as social distancing measures halted numerous clinical trials. Concurrently, shortages of medical professionals, funding constraints, and lockdowns exacerbated the challenge of patients accessing timely treatments.

Supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic further limited the availability of medications for multiple myeloma. Additionally, research and development efforts suffered significant setbacks, delaying the progress of new therapies and treatments. Nonetheless, the global multiple myeloma market has shown signs of recovery in the post-pandemic era.

In terms of drug type, the protease inhibitors segment accounted for over a third of the global multiple myeloma market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031, with the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% throughout the forecast period. The report also examines segments such as chemotherapy, monoclonal antibody, and others.

Regarding end users, hospitals represented the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global multiple myeloma market revenue and are expected to sustain their lead during the forecast period, with the fastest CAGR of 10.7%. Clinics and other segments were also evaluated in the study.

In terms of disease type, the active multiple myeloma segment held the largest share in 2021, comprising over four-fifths of the global multiple myeloma market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in revenue during the forecast period, with the fastest CAGR of 10.6%. The report also discusses the smoldering multiple myeloma segment.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021, capturing over a third of the global multiple myeloma market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. The report also covers Europe and LAMEA provinces.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the multiple myeloma market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing multiple myeloma market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the multiple myeloma market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global multiple myeloma market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

. By drug type, the protease inhibitor segment dominated the market in 2021.

. On the basis of disease type, the active multiple myeloma segment led the market in 2021.

. Depending on end user, hospitals was the prominent segment in 2021.

. Region wise, North America exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Baxter International Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Abbvie Inc

Sanofi

