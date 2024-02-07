Azerbaijan And SCO Discuss Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
Zhang Ming, who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe early
presidential election, Trend reports.
During the meeting the prospects for cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the SCO, as well as issues related to the early
presidential election, were discussed.
Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, as a dialogue partner
of the SCO, fruitfully cooperates with the organization on regional
security issues, including in promoting communication projects such
as the East-West and North-South transport corridors.
It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, which has a special position
and weight in the Eurasian space, attaches great importance to
cooperation with the SCO. The existence of wide opportunities for
cooperation in the field of ecology was emphasized, given that 2024
has been declared in Azerbaijan as the“Green World Solidarity
Year”, as well as the future hosting of such a prestigious event in
the country as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Jeyhun
Bayramov emphasized the special importance of early presidential
election, which will be held for the first time throughout
Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories that were under
occupation for almost 30 years.
Secretary General Zhang Ming thanked the minister for the
invitation to observe the early presidential election, noting the
high level of organization of the preparation process for the
election.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of
mutual interest.
