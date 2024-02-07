Azerbaijan And SCO Discuss Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7 . Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming, who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe early presidential election, Trend reports.

During the meeting the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO, as well as issues related to the early presidential election, were discussed.

Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, as a dialogue partner of the SCO, fruitfully cooperates with the organization on regional security issues, including in promoting communication projects such as the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, which has a special position and weight in the Eurasian space, attaches great importance to cooperation with the SCO. The existence of wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of ecology was emphasized, given that 2024 has been declared in Azerbaijan as the“Green World Solidarity Year”, as well as the future hosting of such a prestigious event in the country as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the special importance of early presidential election, which will be held for the first time throughout Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories that were under occupation for almost 30 years.

Secretary General Zhang Ming thanked the minister for the invitation to observe the early presidential election, noting the high level of organization of the preparation process for the election.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.