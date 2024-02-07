Azerbaijani Embassy In Belarus Announces Readiness Of Polling Station For Voting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The polling
station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus is fully ready for
voting in connection with the extraordinary presidential election
scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring
to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.
The voting at the polling station No38 of Narimanov First
Election District No19 established at the Embassy will start at
08:00 local time (09:00 Baku time).
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belarus has taken appropriate
organizational and technical measures to ensure the right of
citizens living outside the country to vote in the presidential
election. All conditions for free, fair, democratic, and
transparent voting have been created.
To note, 37 polling stations established at the embassies and
consulates of Azerbaijan in 49 countries are fully prepared for the
voting process.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.