Kazakhstan Maintains Number Of Ministers In Their Post In New Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed several decrees on appointing
ministers to the new government, Trend reports via Akorda.
According to the decrees, Marat Karabayev was reappointed
Minister of Transport, along with, Kanat Sharlapaev - Minister of
Industry and Construction, Svetlana Zhakupova - Minister of Labor
and Social Protection, Ermek Marzhikpaev - Minister of Tourism and
Sports, and Arman Shakkaliev - Minister of Trade and
Integration.
To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of
Kazakhstan. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister
of the country.
