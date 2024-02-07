Azerbaijani Seismologists To Conduct Repeated Research In Türkiye's Area Of Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani
seismologists will conduct repeated research in the area of the
earthquake in Türkiye, General Director of the Republican Seismic
Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS),
Corresponding Member of ANAS, Professor Gurban Yetirmishli said at
an online meeting, Trend reports.
He also told about gravimetric, magnetometric,
engineering-seismic, and macroseismic research conducted jointly
with the Center's staff in April 2023 in the city of Kahramanmarash
and the village of Pazardzhik, where the epicenter of the
devastating earthquake in brotherly Türkiye was located.
Gurban Yetirmishli emphasized that the structure of deep faults
in these areas will be investigated and seismicity will be
assessed.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.