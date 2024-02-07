Azerbaijani Seismologists To Conduct Repeated Research In Türkiye's Area Of Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani seismologists will conduct repeated research in the area of the earthquake in Türkiye, General Director of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Corresponding Member of ANAS, Professor Gurban Yetirmishli said at an online meeting, Trend reports.

He also told about gravimetric, magnetometric, engineering-seismic, and macroseismic research conducted jointly with the Center's staff in April 2023 in the city of Kahramanmarash and the village of Pazardzhik, where the epicenter of the devastating earthquake in brotherly Türkiye was located.

Gurban Yetirmishli emphasized that the structure of deep faults in these areas will be investigated and seismicity will be assessed.

