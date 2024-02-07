Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Welcomes Head Of TURKPA Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the head of the
observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic
Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Osman Mesten and other members of the
delegation, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
According to the information, the sides exchanged views on
cooperation within TURKPA, as well as on preparations for the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan which will be
held on February 7. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that TURKPA is
an important platform for the development of existing fraternal and
friendly ties between Turkic states at the inter-parliamentary
level, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the
expansion of cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural,
humanitarian, and other directions between our states. It was noted
that the expansion of contacts between the Turkic states at
different levels contributes to mutually beneficial cooperation
within the framework of regional and international
organizations.
Giving detailed information on preparations for the
extraordinary presidential election, including works carried out by
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov emphasized the special historical significance of this
election process held for the first time after the full restoration
of sovereignty for the whole territory of Azerbaijan. It was
mentioned that 26 polling stations have been established in the
territories liberated from occupation.
Head of the mission Osman Mesten emphasized the victory of
brotherly Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, as well as the
fact that the mission will observe the presidential election held
for the first time after the restoration of full sovereignty of
Azerbaijan on the entire territory of the country.
During the meeting other issues of mutual interest were also
discussed.
