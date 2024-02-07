Azerbaijani FM Holds Discussions With Secretary General Of Council Of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. On February 6,
2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Secretary General of the
Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) Dmitry Kobitsky, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan
and the CIS, as well as issues related to the early elections of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were discussed. The
importance of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly was emphasized as
a platform that creates conditions for establishing contacts
between legislative bodies in the CIS. It was noted that Azerbaijan
attaches great importance to the CIS as a dialogue platform that
plays a significant role in the development of cooperation in the
political, economic, cultural, scientific, humanitarian and other
spheres among the organization's member countries.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that early presidential elections
will be held on February 7 throughout Azerbaijan, including lands
liberated from occupation. It was noted that the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs has taken appropriate measures to ensure the voting
rights of our citizens abroad, and has created polling stations in
the country's diplomatic missions abroad.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
