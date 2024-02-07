Polling Stations Created At Azerbaijan's Consulate In Istanbul For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, consulates in Istanbul and Kars are actively continuing the process of preparation for the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, which will take place on February 7, Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul said, Trend reports.

Polling stations No. 53 and No. 54 of the third Yasamal constituency No. 17 were organized at the Consulate General. Voting will take place from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

On election day, the Consulate General will provide transportation for voters who will arrive, in particular, from the Kicicekmay, Sultangazi, Bayrampasa districts of Istanbul, as well as from the Osmangazi and Nilufar districts of Bursa province. Also, taking into account citizens' requests regarding the use of the right to mobile voting, ballot boxes will be delivered to voters who cannot come to the polling station themselves.