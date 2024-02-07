Bakcell To Increase The Number Of Service Centers In The Karabakh Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Being committed to constant development in innovative technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions to its subscribers, Bakcell has revealed its strategic expansion plans in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As per the company's announcement, Bakcell is set to increase the number of service centers to 10 in the region.

"The primary objective of this expansion is to further strengthen our connection with citizens residing in the region, providing them with the latest innovative technologies," stated the company.

It is worth noting that last year, Bakcell introduced VoLTE service, representing the latest voice technology, and delivered the country's fastest mobile internet network to its subscribers in the Karabakh region. Furthermore, the count of base stations in the region has exceeded 120.

Bakcell will further enhance its extensive efforts in constructing essential infrastructure in the region and introducing the latest technologies in the area.

These projects are an integral part of NEQSOL Holding's plans to invest up to 200 million manats in business projects in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding.