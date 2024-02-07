Bulgartransgaz To Implement Important Regional Hydrogen Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Bulgartransgaz's hydrogen transportation infrastructure project has been included in the EU's list of projects of common interest (PCI) and will become an important 'green' project for the country and the region, the head of Bulgartransgaz Vladimir Malinov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Bulgartransgaz's proposed project to create infrastructure for hydrogen transportation is key to the implementation of the concept of clean hydrogen transportation.

"The planned infrastructure consists of a new pipeline about 250 kilometers long and two compressor stations in the districts of Dupnitsa and Kulata. Meanwhile, the Kulata/Sidirokastro area is planned to be connected to the network of the Greek gas transportation operator DESFA," Malinov said.

The new infrastructure will allow bilateral transportation of both domestically produced hydrogen and hydrogen from Greece.

Malinov also noted that Bulgartransgaz is already developing projects for the subsequent development of hydrogen transportation infrastructure in neighboring countries, as well as for the adaptation of the existing gas transportation system to work with hydrogen and gas mixtures.

Hydrogen transportation is among the priorities of the EU, RePower Strategy.

This issue is also important for non-EU countries that export gas to Europe.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel