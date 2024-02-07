Bulgartransgaz To Implement Important Regional Hydrogen Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Bulgartransgaz's
hydrogen transportation infrastructure project has been included in
the EU's list of projects of common interest (PCI) and will become
an important 'green' project for the country and the region, the
head of Bulgartransgaz Vladimir Malinov said, Trend reports.
According to him, Bulgartransgaz's proposed project to create
infrastructure for hydrogen transportation is key to the
implementation of the concept of clean hydrogen transportation.
"The planned infrastructure consists of a new pipeline about 250
kilometers long and two compressor stations in the districts of
Dupnitsa and Kulata. Meanwhile, the Kulata/Sidirokastro area is
planned to be connected to the network of the Greek gas
transportation operator DESFA," Malinov said.
The new infrastructure will allow bilateral transportation of
both domestically produced hydrogen and hydrogen from Greece.
Malinov also noted that Bulgartransgaz is already developing
projects for the subsequent development of hydrogen transportation
infrastructure in neighboring countries, as well as for the
adaptation of the existing gas transportation system to work with
hydrogen and gas mixtures.
Hydrogen transportation is among the priorities of the EU,
RePower Strategy.
This issue is also important for non-EU countries that export
gas to Europe.
