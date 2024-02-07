Azerbaijan Declares Number Of Privatized Vehicles In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Some 19 cars have
been sold at a regular auction organized by the State Service for
Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
The starting price of a Hyundai Getz car put up for auction
amounted to 1,275 manat ($749), and the final offer rose to 7,800
manat ($4,582). Mercedes Benz Vito car with a starting price of
6,750 manat ($3,965) was privatized for 9,500 manat ($5,582).
On the sold property, 91,075 manat ($53,514) will be paid to the
state budget.
A list of vehicles sold at the auction can be found at the
link .
To note, the next auctions in the current month will be held on
February 20 and 27. A total of 117 vehicles, 4 blocks of shares of
joint stock companies, and a small state-owned enterprise will be
put up for auction.
