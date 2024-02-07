Azerconnect's Investment In Karabakh Region To Reach 60 Million Manats

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The investments in the reconstruction and development of the
telecommunication infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region by
Azerconnect company, known for the application of innovations in
ICT and advanced technologies in Azerbaijan, is projected to reach
60 million manats in the future. It was stated by the company.
It is noteworthy that Azerconnect has already invested 24
million manats for the construction of the telecommunications
network in the Karabakh region of the country so far.
Azerconnect company, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, also plans
to create up to 100 new jobs in the region in the coming
future.
The mentioned initiatives will significantly contribute to the
restoration and advancement of the telecommunication
infrastructure, as well as the application of latest technologies
in the region.
The outlined activities are integral to NEQSOL Holding's plans
to invest up to 200 million manats in business projects in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
Azerconnect is a company that provides various services in
accordance with international standards in the dynamically
developing ICT and high technologies fields in Azerbaijan.
Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding.
