Azerconnect's Investment In Karabakh Region To Reach 60 Million Manats

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The investments in the reconstruction and development of the telecommunication infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region by Azerconnect company, known for the application of innovations in ICT and advanced technologies in Azerbaijan, is projected to reach 60 million manats in the future. It was stated by the company.

It is noteworthy that Azerconnect has already invested 24 million manats for the construction of the telecommunications network in the Karabakh region of the country so far.

Azerconnect company, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, also plans to create up to 100 new jobs in the region in the coming future.

The mentioned initiatives will significantly contribute to the restoration and advancement of the telecommunication infrastructure, as well as the application of latest technologies in the region.

The outlined activities are integral to NEQSOL Holding's plans to invest up to 200 million manats in business projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Azerconnect is a company that provides various services in accordance with international standards in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields in Azerbaijan. Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding.