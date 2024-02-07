SCO Believes In Fairness, Transparency Of Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Poll - Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO) believes in the fairness and
transparency of Azerbaijan's upcoming presidential election, head
of delegation, Secretary General of SCO Zhang Ming said at a
meeting with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election
Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Panahov stated that for the first time in
Azerbaijan, elections will be held throughout the country.
He reminded the guests that more than one million Azerbaijanis
had become internally displaced persons as a result of the Armenian
occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Azerbaijan liberated its areas
from the occupation in 2020 and will fully restore its territorial
integrity by 2023.
Panahov said that 26 polling stations had been constructed in
the liberated territories.
The CEC chairman also stated that seven candidates will contest
for the role of the country's leader in the presidential election
and that they will receive free airtime three times a week during
the pre-election campaign.
Besides, Panahov emphasized that more than 90,000 observers will
monitor the election.
Ming noted that the presidential election is a very significant
event and expressed confidence that the results of the election in
Azerbaijan will be successful for the further development of the
country.
He stressed that Azerbaijan, one of the closest partners of the
SCO, has achieved great success in all areas in recent years.
"According to the charter, the general principles of our mission
are non-interference in the internal affairs of the country and
identifying shortcomings and other issues. We'll publish the
results on February 8, when our observation mission will be
completed," he noted.
"We believe that the Azerbaijani people will show their
political will and vote for their worthy candidate,” added
Ming.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
