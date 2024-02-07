               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakh President Appoints New Heads Of Emergencies Ministry And Health Ministry


2/7/2024 1:30:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan has appointed new ministers for emergencies and health care, Trend reports via Akorda.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the relevant decrees.

According to the decrees, Chingis Arinov became the new head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Akmaral Alnazarova became the head of the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Syrym Sharipkhanov was previously the Minister of Emergency Situations and Azhar Giniyat was the Minister of Health.

To note, the government of Kazakhstan was resigned by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Now the new Prime Minister of the country was appointed Olzhas Bektenov.

