Kazakh President Appoints New Heads Of Emergencies Ministry And Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan has
appointed new ministers for emergencies and health care, Trend reports via
Akorda.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the relevant
decrees.
According to the decrees, Chingis Arinov became the new head of
the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Akmaral Alnazarova became
the head of the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, Syrym Sharipkhanov was previously the Minister of
Emergency Situations and Azhar Giniyat was the Minister of
Health.
To note, the government of Kazakhstan was resigned by
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Now the new Prime Minister of the country was appointed Olzhas
Bektenov.
