Bp Expects To Finalize Deal With Lightsource In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. bp will complete
a deal to buy a 50.03 percent stake in Lightsource in the second
half of 2024, which will be an important step in implementing a
low-carbon energy strategy, Trend reports via bp.
"Lightsource is one of the world's leading developers and
operators of solar energy facilities and batteries (storage or
energy storage) for utilities," the statement noted.
This green company operates in 19 regions around the world, with
a portfolio of 8.4 GW of solar projects valued at $2 billion.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.