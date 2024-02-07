               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bp Expects To Finalize Deal With Lightsource In 2024


2/7/2024 1:30:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. bp will complete a deal to buy a 50.03 percent stake in Lightsource in the second half of 2024, which will be an important step in implementing a low-carbon energy strategy, Trend reports via bp.

"Lightsource is one of the world's leading developers and operators of solar energy facilities and batteries (storage or energy storage) for utilities," the statement noted.

This green company operates in 19 regions around the world, with a portfolio of 8.4 GW of solar projects valued at $2 billion.

