Heads Of Several Ministries Of Kazakhstan Reappointed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan's
Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace
Industry, Minister of Justice, and Minister of Agriculture have
retained their posts in the new government, Trend reports, referring to Acorda, the official website of the Kazakh
president.
According to the information, the relevant decrees were signed
by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Bagdat Mussin was reappointed as Minister of Digital
Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Azamat Eskaraev as
Minister of Justice, and Aidarbek Saparov as Minister of
Agriculture.
On Monday, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan.
Today, February 6, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime
Minister.
