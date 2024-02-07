               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heads Of Several Ministries Of Kazakhstan Reappointed


2/7/2024 1:30:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, Minister of Justice, and Minister of Agriculture have retained their posts in the new government, Trend reports, referring to Acorda, the official website of the Kazakh president.

According to the information, the relevant decrees were signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Bagdat Mussin was reappointed as Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Azamat Eskaraev as Minister of Justice, and Aidarbek Saparov as Minister of Agriculture.

On Monday, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan. Today, February 6, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search