Polling Stations In Kazakhstan Await Launch Of Presidential Election - Azerbaijani Embassy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. All necessary legislative measures have been taken to ensure voting by Azerbaijani citizens living in Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, the Azerbaijani Embassy told Trend .

Thus, polling station No. 41 of Yasamal First Election Constituency No. 15 has been established at the embassy located in Astana city, and polling station No. 47 is at the embassy's office in Almaty city.

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau will operate a polling station No. 15 in Yasamal First Election Constituency No. 46.

The distribution of notifications among voters regarding the date, time, and location of the polling has been completed.

Preliminary observations indicate that a high voter turnout will be recorded at the election, the embassy said.

Additionally, the embassy noted that the polling stations are equipped with necessary technical and methodological means, relevant information boards have been prepared, and all conditions have been created for free voting.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.