Polling Stations In Kazakhstan Await Launch Of Presidential Election - Azerbaijani Embassy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. All necessary
legislative measures have been taken to ensure voting by
Azerbaijani citizens living in Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, the
Azerbaijani Embassy told Trend .
Thus, polling station No. 41 of Yasamal First Election
Constituency No. 15 has been established at the embassy located in
Astana city, and polling station No. 47 is at the embassy's office
in Almaty city.
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau will operate a
polling station No. 15 in Yasamal First Election Constituency No.
46.
The distribution of notifications among voters regarding the
date, time, and location of the polling has been completed.
Preliminary observations indicate that a high voter turnout will
be recorded at the election, the embassy said.
Additionally, the embassy noted that the polling stations are
equipped with necessary technical and methodological means,
relevant information boards have been prepared, and all conditions
have been created for free voting.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
