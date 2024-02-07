Attempted Terrorist Attack In Front Of Courthouse To Be Punished - President Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Patrons and
supporters of those who tried to carry out a terrorist attack in
front of a courthouse in Istanbul will be punished, Türkiye's
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, Trend reports.
"The Republican Union makes promises and keeps them. The
traitors failed to achieve their nefarious goals in the terrorist
attack in front of the courthouse. Türkiye will resolutely continue
to fight against all terrorist organizations and their supporters
without any distinction," Erdogan said.
To note, there was an attempted armed attack on the Caglayan
courthouse in Istanbul, Türkiye. As a result of the incident, five
people, three of them police officers, were injured. Two attackers
were liquidated.
