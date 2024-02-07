               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Attempted Terrorist Attack In Front Of Courthouse To Be Punished - President Of Türkiye


2/7/2024 1:30:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Patrons and supporters of those who tried to carry out a terrorist attack in front of a courthouse in Istanbul will be punished, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, Trend reports.

"The Republican Union makes promises and keeps them. The traitors failed to achieve their nefarious goals in the terrorist attack in front of the courthouse. Türkiye will resolutely continue to fight against all terrorist organizations and their supporters without any distinction," Erdogan said.

To note, there was an attempted armed attack on the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, Türkiye. As a result of the incident, five people, three of them police officers, were injured. Two attackers were liquidated.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search