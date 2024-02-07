Leaders Of Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Strive Strengthening Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. The heads
of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan plan to make mutual visits in 2024,
the Uzbek ambassador to Ashgabat, Akmaljon Kuchkarov told the
Turkmen media, Trend reports.
Kuchkarov clarified that the details of the upcoming visits,
including the time and venue, are currently being coordinated
through diplomatic channels.
At the same time, the ambassador also noted that in order to
familiarize the general Uzbek and Turkmen public with the
industrial and production potential of the two countries, it is
planned to hold exhibitions 'Made in Uzbekistan' and 'Made in
Turkmenistan' in Tashkent and Ashgabat this year.
Furthermore, he emphasized the continuation of successful trade
in natural gas and electricity between the countries, including an
agreement on the supply of 2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to
Uzbekistan in 2023.
Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan has been developing rapidly, with significant successes
in various fields.
The two countries actively cooperate in the fields of energy,
transport, and trade, which contributes to deepening economic ties
and strengthening regional stability.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.