Kazakhstan Assigns New National Economy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A new Minister of
National Economy has been appointed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via
Akorda.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to the decree, Nurlan Baybazarov became the new Deputy
Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.
Prior to the assignment, Alibek Kuantyrov was taking this
position.
To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the government of Kazakhstan
to resign. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister
of the country.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.