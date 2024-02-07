               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Assigns New National Economy Minister


2/7/2024 1:30:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A new Minister of National Economy has been appointed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the decree, Nurlan Baybazarov became the new Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the assignment, Alibek Kuantyrov was taking this position.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the government of Kazakhstan to resign. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the country.

