Deputies Of New Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan's
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed several decrees
appointing deputies of the new Prime Minister, Trend reports, referring
to Acorda, the official website of the president.
According to the information, Roman Sklyar was reappointed as
the first deputy prime minister.
Galymzhan Koishybayev, who also serves as the head of the
Government Apparatus, along with Murat Nurtleu, doubling as the
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Serik Zhumangarin, Tamara Duisenova,
and Nurlan Baibazarov, who also holds the position of Minister of
Economy, have been appointed as deputy prime ministers in the new
government.
On Monday, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan.
Today, February 6, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime
Minister.
