Young Student From Azerbaijani Khojaly Proud Of Presidential Polling In Liberated Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Resident of
Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, first-year student of the
Mingachevir Medical College Sabuhi Gumbatov expressed proud of the
first presidential polling to be held with his participation in his
native Karabakh, Trend reports via "Election-2024" Independent Media
Center.
“I have just turned 18 years old, and I'll vote for the first
time in the presidential election on February 7. I am so glad that
my dream of voting came true. Therefore, this election will forever
remain in my memory. I was born far from my native land - Khojaly.
However, my greatest desire was liberation of our lands from
Armenian occupation and our return there,” he added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
