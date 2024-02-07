               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
We Highly Assess Preparations For Election Process In Azerbaijan - Observer


2/7/2024 1:30:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. We highly appreciate the preparation for the election process in Azerbaijan, the coordinator of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, Viktor Seliverstov told reporters, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

Seliverstov noted that after observing the voting process at the presidential election on February 7, the results of the election will be discussed.

He added that enough observers had been registered to monitor the election process.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

