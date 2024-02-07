We Highly Assess Preparations For Election Process In Azerbaijan - Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. We highly
appreciate the preparation for the election process in Azerbaijan,
the coordinator of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of
the Union of Belarus and Russia, Viktor Seliverstov told reporters,
Trend reports,
referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.
Seliverstov noted that after observing the voting process at the
presidential election on February 7, the results of the election
will be discussed.
He added that enough observers had been registered to monitor
the election process.
To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was
launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.