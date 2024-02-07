Observers Undergoing Training For Presidential Election At Polling Site In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. At polling
station number 8 of the Narimanov first electoral district number
19, training sessions have commenced for observers, Trend reports.
The briefing is being conducted by Chairman of the election
commission for polling station number 8 in the Narimanov first
electoral district number 19, Emin Alakbarov.
Polling stations in Azerbaijan will open at 8:00 (GMT+4).
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00,
12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election will be taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.