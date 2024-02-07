Anticipating Strong Voter Turnout In Presidential Election, Commission Chair Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Our goal is to
ensure transparency in the upcoming presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Emin Alakbarov, Chairman of the election commission of
polling station number 8 (Narimanov first electoral district number
19), told Trend .
"We also expect a high voter turnout," he said.
Polling stations in Azerbaijan will open starting at 8:00
(GMT+4).
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00,
12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election will be taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.