ECI Full Bench To Be In Bengal Next Month To Review Poll Preparedness

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to visit West Bengal in the beginning of March to review the poll preparedness in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) said on Wednesday.

According to them, the purpose of the visit of the full bench is to review the law and order situation in the state.“During the visit the full- bench members will hold meetings with the administrative and police officials of the state and will take stock of the situation,” sources said.

According to him, although the exact date of the visit of the full- bench is yet to be finalised, in all probability it will be the first week of March.

Sources said that during the meetings with the administrative and police officers, the full- bench of ECI is also expected to brief about the commission's recent stand on the exploitation of children by different political parties in the process of poll campaign.

“Strict instructions are expected from the commission to act against any such attempt to use children under the provisions of The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016,” the CEO office insider said.

At the same time, he added, the full- bench is also expected to take a stock of the postings of administrative and police officers in the state to ensure that no officer who has completed three- years in a single post continues to be in the same chair at the time of the polls.

--IANS

