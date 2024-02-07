Zimbabwe Sees Drop In Cholera Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Harare, Feb 7 (IANS) Zimbabwe recorded drop in cholera cases after implementation of a raft of measures by the government to control the outbreak.

Addressing media, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said: "The Ministry of Health and Child Care is continuing to institute control measures to curb the outbreak."

The country also started an oral cholera vaccination campaign targeting hotspot areas throughout the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Muswere said in the next 12 weeks, the government's anti-cholera efforts will focus on vaccination in hotspots, procurement of cholera response medicines, supplies and commodities, and mobilisation of additional funding to support the cholera response at national and sub-national levels.

