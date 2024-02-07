CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Mission Begins Monitoring Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Mission has started monitoring the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Observers paid a visit to polling station number 2 in the Sabail electoral district number 7, getting acquainted with the conditions set up at the polling site.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.