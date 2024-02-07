Azerbaijani CEC Chairman Declares Polling Stations Open

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has declared polling stations open, Trend reports.

"We officially inform that polling stations are open," he said at a press conference.

He noted that all electors can vote by coming to the polling stations.

Voting in the presidential election started today in Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev, a candidate from the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the United People's Front Party are competing for the post of president.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.

To note, 6,478,623 people are on the voter list. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

More than 90,000 observers have been registered to observe the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covers the entire territory of the country, including the lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel