Azerbaijani CEC Chairman Declares Polling Stations Open

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Chairman of
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has
declared polling stations open, Trend reports.
"We officially inform that polling stations are open," he said
at a press conference.
He noted that all electors can vote by coming to the polling
stations.
Voting in the presidential election started today in
Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad
Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev, a candidate from the National Front Party,
Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from
the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the United
People's Front Party are competing for the post of president.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00,
12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.
To note, 6,478,623 people are on the voter list. They will vote
at 6,537 polling stations across the country.
More than 90,000 observers have been registered to observe the
election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covers the entire territory of the country, including the
lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been
established in the territories liberated from occupation.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
